Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was flown to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Pontotoc County Monday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 3W approximately 14 miles west and six miles north of Byng.

Troopers said 55-year-old Jeffery Black was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and left the road.

Black was flown to OU Medical Center in stable condition with internal and shoulder injuries.

Troopers said Black was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to OHP, the cause of the crash was do to speed.

