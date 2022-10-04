Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Pontotoc County

An Ada man was flown to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Pontotoc County Monday...
An Ada man was flown to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Pontotoc County Monday afternoon.(ARC Images)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was flown to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Pontotoc County Monday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 3W approximately 14 miles west and six miles north of Byng.

Troopers said 55-year-old Jeffery Black was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and left the road.

Black was flown to OU Medical Center in stable condition with internal and shoulder injuries.

Troopers said Black was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to OHP, the cause of the crash was do to speed.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday.
Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday...
Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash
Valley View PD added that the tracks were shut down for three hours and there were no reported...
Man pronounced dead after struck by train
A Lindale man died and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pushmataha...
Motorcyclist killed, woman flown to hospital after crash in Pushmataha Co.

Latest News

A Durant man was sent to the hospital after being thrown nearly five feet from his ATV Monday...
Man hospitalized after ATV rollover crash
A hit and run in Sherman leaves a victim in the hospital
Hit and run victim shares the events that changed her life
Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead.
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash
35-year-old Ryan Christopher Dill entered a guilty plea for aggravated sexual abuse Monday.
Ada man pleads guilty to sexual assault