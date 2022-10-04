Murder charges filed in 2019 overdose death

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor filed first-degree murder charges against an alleged drug dealer, after a woman overdosed on drugs that the state claims he gave her.

According to the attorney generals office, Dylan Richardson was arrested after 24-year-old Macee Grabber was found dead of an apparent drug overdose at her family’s home in Hughes County.

O’Connor’s office said deputies found methamphetamines and heroin on the scene which led them to Richardson, who allegedly provided those drugs to Grabber, causing her death.

“We will continue to use every means possible under Oklahoma law to arrest and prosecute drug dealers who push deadly drugs like heroin into our communities,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “It will also send a clear message to drug dealers that going to prison for murder could result from every sale they make.”

