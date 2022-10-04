Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Oklahoma sports ‘biological sex affidavit’ raises questions

Oklahoma has a new law that bans public elementary, middle school, high school and college...
Oklahoma has a new law that bans public elementary, middle school, high school and college athletes from competing on the sports teams of their gender identity if it is different from their sex assigned at birth.(Rachael Loftis / U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma has a new law that bans public elementary, middle school, high school and college athletes from competing on the sports teams of their gender identity if it is different from their sex assigned at birth.

More than a dozen other states have similar laws. Oklahoma is believed to be the only one known to require a “biological sex affidavit” for participation.

Those in favor of the law and the affidavit say it protects girls from an unfair playing field.

Critics say the bill is intrusive and it is unclear how the information will be used.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday.
Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday...
Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash
Valley View PD added that the tracks were shut down for three hours and there were no reported...
Man pronounced dead after struck by train
A Lindale man died and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pushmataha...
Motorcyclist killed, woman flown to hospital after crash in Pushmataha Co.

Latest News

Grayson County commissioners joined the city and the Sherman Economic Development Corporation...
Grayson County offers incentives to SunnyD as it expands
Oncor is bringing a proposal to city councils across the state and it could raise electric bills.
More than 160 Texas cities pushing back against Oncor’s proposal to increase rates
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday targeting medical treatments for transgender...
Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine
A man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Ardmore sent a Dickson teacher to the hospital.
Dickson teacher taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Ardmore