Oklahoma Steel and Wire celebrates National Manufacturing Week

Oklahoma Steel and Wire in Madill is celebrating manufacturing week by inviting students to come and tour the facility.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Steel and Wire in Madill is celebrating manufacturing week by inviting students to come and tour the facility.

“It’s just so fascinating all the little moving parts, every little thing matters,” Tishomingo sophomore Jonah Vanmeter said. “Every person there matters. It’s not a one-man runs everything, it’s everybody does their own job and nobody would get anything done without everybody.”

Vanmeter visited Oklahoma Steel and Wire with a group of Tishomingo students on Tuesday as part of the company’s outreach for national manufacturing week.

“We try to introduce this to the students so they can see that we have internships available,” recruiter Amara Harris said. “We have summer jobs out here, we also have apprenticeships that we do. We also have a machine shop that we are partnering with North Central Texas College with. So it’s nice to introduce that to the kids.”

Recruiter Amara Harris said Madill students visited on Monday, and they have more tours planned for the week.

“A lot of students, especially in our area being in a rural community, they want to go straight to work and they want to learn more about a manufacturing job or a blue-collar job,” Harris said. “And that’s what we want to do, teach them that there are other options.” .

“The thing I found most interesting was the machining part,” Vanmeter said. “Because they can make their own parts, change everything as they would like it. Like they were telling us today they had a machine they had purchased, and they didn’t really like how it performed. So they took it apart, gave the machining shop the blueprints, what they want done, and they got it done and now it’s performing better than it was.”

Harris said anyone who is interested in visiting Oklahoma Steel and Wire as an individual or a school can reach out for a tour.

