SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will hit the reset button after a tough loss at the hands of the Frisco Raccoons last week.

Sherman dropped down to 1-2 in district play to start the season. This week the Bearcats face yet another challenge, as they hit the road to take on the Heritage Coyotes in Frisco on Friday.

