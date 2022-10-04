Super Nice, But Soooooo Dry...

A parched pattern persists through the weekend and beyond; our first hope for rain is late next week. And, that is far from certain. What we’re watching is a pronounced “buckle” that may develop in the jet stream which would develop low pressure aloft. If this comes to pass, and IF enough moisture returns ahead of it, we’d have a high potential for rain and perhaps even thunderstorms late next week. The climatology (time of year and average conditions for them) favors some rain, but we’re in a La Nina so it’s a dry pattern overall.

However, another model shows a different set-up with a much weaker upper low and just a few showers in the same time frame. It’s safe to say it’s just TOO early to tell you which, if either, model is right. The good news is that we so see a shift toward some chance of rain late next week, whether it’s a lot or a little, we just don’t know this far out.

In the meantime, we’ll continue the cool night, warm day pattern; a weak reinforcing flow of cooler air should back daytime highs off a few degrees by the weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

