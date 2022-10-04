Texoma Local
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 34-year-old Micah Landers is accused of being intoxicated while driving and crashing into another vehicle, killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others on July 16, 2021.

Court documents state is happened on State Highway 259 north of Yanubee Creek. Witnesses said Landers was traveling south bound and swerving all over the road for several miles before crossing over the center line and striking another vehicle head on that was traveling north.

According to court documents, a third vehicle then stuck the vehicle that was hit head on, on the rear.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, Landers had a blood/ breath alcohol concentration of .08 or more.

A blood specimen was taken from Landers and sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. The results came back as an Ethyl Alcohol Content of 0.136g/ 100ml.

Landers is charged with one count of manslaughter first degree and two counts of person involved in personal injury accident while under influence of alcohol or intoxicating liquor.

