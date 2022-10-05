Texoma Local
Denison kicked off its annual Amnesty Program

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison kicked off its bi-annual Amnesty Program for any violators with Class-C misdemeanors.

The program allows anyone affected to reduce their fine by taking in non-perishable food items to the Denison Municipal Court.

Ten food items will reduce a fine by $50 and 20 cans will reduce it by $100, which is the cap per person.

Emily Agans, Denison’s Communication and Media Manager said, “we’ve seen this program be really successful. We usually clear over a hundred warrants, which is fantastic and then we donate hundreds of cans. I believe the last time we did this, we donated close to five hundred non-perishable items to the food pantry.”

The program runs Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you have until October 14 to drop off these items.

