Denison Police host third annual community-wide event

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -National Night Out is a nationwide event designed to strengthen not only the community’s spirit but also the partnership between the police department and the community.

Residents of Denison were invited to the third annual National Night Out hosted by the Denison Police Department.

The event ran from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Forest Park.

