Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Gainesville hoping tractor supply company will redevelop outlet mall

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The days of the Gainesville outlet mall are more than long gone, but the city hopes to change that.

“It used to be hustling and bustling, especially on weekends,” said Barry Sullivan, the Gainesville city manager. “People would drive out of the metroplex, come here, shop, very busy.”

But the Gainesville outlet mall looks a lot different now, with a parking lot as quiet as a ghost town and almost every store dark.

“It’s basically mainly a group of empty buildings that we want to get back on the tax roll for their full value,” said Sullivan.

The city of Gainesville plans to redevelop it, but this time it won’t just be retail stores.

“That old model of trying to put retail in a rural area does not work,” said Sullivan. “Especially, with the internet, people now aren’t liking even go shopping in the large cities as much.”

Instead, Gainesville said it’s negotiating a contract with Tractor Bob’s, which would turn the outlet into a tractor retail and distribution site.

“The distribution is a huge part of this because that’s where exporting out of Gainesville, getting those prime jobs that people have that bring money into the community and just not rotating the same money inside the community,” said Sullivan.

The city estimates Tractor Bob’s is an investment of more than $31 million.

“That’s why we think this is more exciting than focusing on our retail model that has proven in history to fail,” said Sullivan.

City Council on Tuesday put the location in a reinvestment zone, which opens the door for tax abatements.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
Valley View PD added that the tracks were shut down for three hours and there were no reported...
Man pronounced dead after struck by train
A Durant man was sent to the hospital after being thrown nearly five feet from his ATV Monday...
Man hospitalized after ATV rollover crash
Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead.
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash

Latest News

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is shooting high marks at the annual Oklahoma Sheriff’s...
Bryan County Sheriff takes home first place at annual competition
Plus, this event gives students a glimpse into life at Southeastern.
Southeastern opens its doors to prospective students
National Night Out is a nationwide event designed to strengthen not only the community’s spirit...
Denison Police host third annual community-wide event
Ten food items will reduce a fine by $50 and 20 cans will reduce it by $100, which is the cap...
Denison kicked off its annual Amnesty Program