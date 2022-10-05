Texoma Local
It’s archery hunting season in Grayson County

By Kayla Holt
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Hunting season is upon us and according to Game Warden, Daron Blackerby, Grayson County produces some pretty good deer.

He said, “We had several that are almost 200 inches, scorable wise points, so that means its pretty good.”

Before you get excited about hunting yourself some deer, there’s a few things you need to know.

Grayson County’s bag limit is four deer, and no more than two of those harvested can be bucks.

Blackerby said, “Which means you can harvest two antlerless deer, and one trophy deer which has a spread of greater than 13 inches...and then one basically spike deer, which has the spike on one side or basically unbranched antlers on either side.”

But remember, if you’re hunting in Grayson County, Blackerby said, “You’re going to need what’s called an archery endorsement. In Grayson County you’re required to have that archery endorsement for the archery season and the general season.”

You also need to get the proper permits, especially if you’re planning to hunt on private property.

If you don’t have all of your permits in order, the warden said, “If you harvest that white-tailed deer without a land owners consent, that’s a felony.”

Any deer harvested during any season must be reported to the department within 24 hours.

You can do that online or you can download the ‘My Texas Hunt Harvest’ app.

