Milder Days Ahead, Decent Rain Prospects Next Week

By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A weak cold front is slipping through Texoma overnight, but it will have very little immediate impact on our weather. Expect a mostly clear and seasonably cool night with lows in the 50s and very light northerly winds. Thursday will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs running upper 80s with a few low 90s possible, hot stuff for October!

However, cooler northerly winds gradually ease our heat and high temperatures are expected to drop about 10 degrees between Thursday and Saturday, putting us around 80 for Saturday. I expect a little more cloud cover during the next few days, so expect a cloud-sun mix as opposed to “wall-to-wall” blue.

Southerly winds kick in and (finally) bring enough moisture into our skies for an upper-level system to offer rain hopes in about a week. Stay tuned.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

