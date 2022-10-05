Texoma Local
Silo ready for another run at state softball

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SILO, Okla. (KXII) - The Silo Lady Rebels are back at the state tournament and they certainly had a hill to climb to get back.

The Lady Rebels lost a big group of seniors, including their star college level pitcher, lead-off hitter and an Oklahoma State signee that was their number three hitter.

Silo has worked hard to get back to state. They will start play on Thursday against Howe, Oklahoma.

