Southeastern opens its doors to prospective students

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Southeastern Oklahoma State University hosted its annual SE Live.

Student body president, Madison Hunt said, “I mean y’all can see it, it’s a really good atmosphere.”

Savage Storm opened it’s campus for prospective students, “they have an opportunity to come tour campus, find out more about their admissions process, scholarships, financial aid,” said Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management, Shelly Key.

Plus, this event gives students a glimpse into life at Southeastern.

“We have our organizations that are doing a resource fair and there’s free lunch on the lawn,” Key said.

Students could even choose academic lectures geared towards their interests.

“We just want students to come out, start thinking about college early,” Key added.

Wednesday, Southeastern saw nearly three hundred potential students from both sides of the Red River.

“It’s a little larger than last year, so we’re certainly happy about that. I think the weather has something to do with it,” Key said.

Madison Hunt knows the impact SE Live can have on these students.

“SE Live was the day that I really got my start at Southeastern because I came when I was an incoming student and it meant the world to me,” Hunt said.

And Hunt hopes the students take away one thing, “I want them to get a sense of community from Southeastern.”

Key added, “We host this event every year with the same hope, that students find the right fit for them, we hope that at the end of the day, it’s Southeastern.”

