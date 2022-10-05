Texoma Local
Tishomingo returns to state looking for third title

Tishomingo prepares for state softball
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Tishomingo Lady Indians return to state, looking for their third title in four years.

Tishomingo has a young team with two seniors and one junior. This is a team that won titles in 2019 and 2020. Now, they have a new group that has really played well heading into the tournament.

The Lady Indians will begin tournament play on Thursday against Kiefer.

