Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

TMC Medical Minutes- Emergency Preparedness

TMC Medical Minutes- Emergency Preparedness
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
Valley View PD added that the tracks were shut down for three hours and there were no reported...
Man pronounced dead after struck by train
A Durant man was sent to the hospital after being thrown nearly five feet from his ATV Monday...
Man hospitalized after ATV rollover crash
Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead.
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes- Emergency Preparedness
TMC Medical Minutes- Glaucoma
TMC Medical Minutes- Glaucoma
TMC Medical Minutes- Sepsis