Denison returns to district play against Terrell

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets return to the field this week when they travel to Terrell.

This will be a key district game for Denison coming off their bye week. The Jackets fell to Lovejoy two weeks ago and have had some time to contemplate that one.

Brent Whitson getting his team ready for the stretch run starting on Friday night in Terrell.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.