Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Denison returns to district play against Terrell

Denison gets up for Terrell
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets return to the field this week when they travel to Terrell.

This will be a key district game for Denison coming off their bye week. The Jackets fell to Lovejoy two weeks ago and have had some time to contemplate that one.

Brent Whitson getting his team ready for the stretch run starting on Friday night in Terrell.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
Valley View PD added that the tracks were shut down for three hours and there were no reported...
Man pronounced dead after struck by train
A Durant man was sent to the hospital after being thrown nearly five feet from his ATV Monday...
Man hospitalized after ATV rollover crash
Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead.
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash

Latest News

Bells-Pottsboro Volleyball Highlights
Bells-Pottsboro Volleyball Highlights
Denison gets up for Terrell
Denison gets up for Terrell
Gunter's Roller named captain of U-17 USA World Cup Team
Gunter's Roller named captain of U-17 USA World Cup Team
Turner prepares for State Softball
Turner prepares for State Softball