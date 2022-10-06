Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Florida drop tower will be taken down after teen’s death

The Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando, where a Missouri teen fell to his...
The Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando, where a Missouri teen fell to his death, will be taken down.(WKMG via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A towering amusement ride in central Florida’s tourism district where a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down because of the accident, the owner said Thursday.

The decision to remove the more than 400-foot ride which opened last December in Orlando’s International Drive district was directly linked to the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson last March, the owner, Orlando Slingshot, said in a statement.

Sampson, who lived near St. Louis, Missouri, was visiting Orlando during spring break when he died from the fall. The company also said it planned to create a scholarship in the teen’s name.

“We are devastated by Tyre’s death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre’s family and the community, and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall,” said Ritchie Armstrong, an official with Orlando Slingshot.

An autopsy showed that Tyre Sampson suffered numerous broken bones and internal injuries in the fall, which was ruled an accidental death. It showed Sampson weighed 383 pounds (173 kilograms), well above the ride manual’s weight limit of 287 pounds (130 kilograms).

An initial report by outside engineers hired by the Florida Department of Agriculture said sensors on the ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in the teen not being properly secured. The report said there were many other “potential contributions” to the accident and that a full review of the ride’s design and operations was needed.

Tyre Sampson’s family has filed a lawsuit against the owner, manufacturer and landlord of the ride, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.

No timeline was given for when the ride will be taken down.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville said it’s negotiating a contract with Tractor Bob’s, which would turn the outlet...
Gainesville hoping tractor supply company will redevelop outlet mall
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
Ardmore Police are investigating after a fatal shooting over the weekend on 6th street.
Ardmore Police investigating fatal shooting
Oncor is bringing a proposal to city councils across the state and it could raise electric bills.
More than 160 Texas cities pushing back against Oncor’s proposal to increase rates
Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead.
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash

Latest News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul greets President Joe Biden Thursday as he arrives at Stewart Air...
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russia strikes apartments in Ukraine; refugees detained at border
FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's...
Whistleblower: 665 left FBI over misconduct in two decades