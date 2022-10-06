Rain Potential Next Week

A weak cold front passed early Thursday but it was hotter on Thursday than Wednesday, because the air remained very dry and sinking air behind the front added to the heating. This will change Fri-Sat as milder air flows into Texoma. We’ll also see a little more cloud cover, but rain is unlikely with very dry air in the lower atmosphere.

Southerly winds return by Sunday and an upper high strengthens, allowing daytime highs to head back into the middle to upper 80s early next week – unseasonably warm by about 10 degrees! Computer models show chances of rain Monday-Tuesday and again Wed-Thu, but the scenario remains rather questionable so I’m keeping the long-range odds for precipitation on the low side.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

