SILO, Okla. (KXII) - The Silo Rebels are headed back to the state baseball tournament after sweeping the fall title and the spring baseball title last year.

This team is fully loaded with most of the key players back looking to make another run and defend their title.

Silo goes in as the top overall seed and will play Canute at 11AM on Thursday.

