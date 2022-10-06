Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

TMC Medical Minutes- Eye Injury Prevention

TMC Medical Minutes- Eye Injury Prevention
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville said it’s negotiating a contract with Tractor Bob’s, which would turn the outlet...
Gainesville hoping tractor supply company will redevelop outlet mall
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
Ardmore Police are investigating after a fatal shooting over the weekend on 6th street.
Ardmore Police investigating fatal shooting
Oncor is bringing a proposal to city councils across the state and it could raise electric bills.
More than 160 Texas cities pushing back against Oncor’s proposal to increase rates
Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead.
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes- Eye Injury Prevention
TMC Medical Minutes- Emergency Preparedness
TMC Medical Minutes- Emergency Preparedness
TMC Medical Minutes- Glaucoma