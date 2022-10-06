Texoma Local
Turner prepares for state softball tournament

Turner prepares for State Softball
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT
BURNEYVILLE, Okla (KXII) - The Turner Lady Falcons are headed to the state softball tournament with championship experience behind them.

Turner won the the slow-pitch title last spring, so they know what it is like to win at state. Now, they will try their land their first title in the fast-pitch championships.

Turner will play Whitesboro, Oklahoma in the state quarterfinals on Thursday.

