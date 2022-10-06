Two men involved in a rollover in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -One person is dead after a crash in Whitesboro this morning.

Just before 10 a.m., Whitesboro Fire and Police responded to a single vehicle rollover off Hwy 82 at Shawnee Trl.

They said two men who were co-workers in their late 30s to 40s, were in the vehicle.

When first responders arrived, the passenger was out of the vehicle walking around with minor injuries.

The driver had to be extracted and died on scene.

The cause of the roll is under investigation.

