Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Two men involved in a rollover in Whitesboro

The cause of the roll is under investigation.
The cause of the roll is under investigation.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -One person is dead after a crash in Whitesboro this morning.

Just before 10 a.m., Whitesboro Fire and Police responded to a single vehicle rollover off Hwy 82 at Shawnee Trl.

They said two men who were co-workers in their late 30s to 40s, were in the vehicle.

When first responders arrived, the passenger was out of the vehicle walking around with minor injuries.

The driver had to be extracted and died on scene.

The cause of the roll is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville said it’s negotiating a contract with Tractor Bob’s, which would turn the outlet...
Gainesville hoping tractor supply company will redevelop outlet mall
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
Ardmore Police are investigating after a fatal shooting over the weekend on 6th street.
Ardmore Police investigating fatal shooting
Oncor is bringing a proposal to city councils across the state and it could raise electric bills.
More than 160 Texas cities pushing back against Oncor’s proposal to increase rates
A Bogota woman was charged with manslaughter after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman...
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash

Latest News

NTI Global and Versa Industries commenced their ribbon cutting ceremony on their new site in...
New York based company settles in Denison
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Crude oil prices are rising and experts say prices could reach $100 a barrel by the end of the...
Crude oil prices expected to rise after OPEC shares it will cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day
Crude oil prices are rising and experts say prices could reach $100 a barrel by the end of the...
Experts warn consumers about rising gas prices