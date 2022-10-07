Texoma Local
911 call leads to meth bust, death investigation in Howe

Jeffrey Lynn Brown
Jeffrey Lynn Brown(Grayson Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A man who called for help while his girlfriend was having a medical emergency was arrested by police after they discovered a half pound of methamphetamine inside his residence Wednesday morning.

According to the Howe Police Department, Jeffrey Lynn Brown, 47, called 911 around 9:45 a.m. to report his 47-year-old girlfriend was having a medical crisis.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found the woman unresponsive. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the woman, who police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howe Police said they are investigating the death, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

While investigating the death, Howe officers noted signs of drug activity and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

The search uncovered more than eight ounces of methamphetamine, heroin, pills, and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia, including scales and baggies.

Brown was arrested and booked into the Grayson County Jail for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

If convicted, he faces a $10,000 fine and up to 99 years in prison.

