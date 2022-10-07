A+ Athlete: Abby Pollard, Callisburg

CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Abby Pollard of Callisburg High School.

Abby has a 4.47 GPA. She’s a member of NHS, FCCLA, she is academic all-district in three different sports and is a member of the yearbook staff. She is active in church and the community and finds time to get it all done in her busy schedule.

“She comes in and is ready to do her work,” said Callisburg Math teacher Karen Kirkpatrick. “If she knows she is going to be absent, she asks for her work in advance. When she comes back, she is going to have it done. She gives you 100 percent.”

“I work really hard in my classes. I have to work really hard to get the grades,” said Pollard. “It doesn’t come easy to me. I have to focus on all of my work and put that first before I put sports second.”

On the court, Pollard is not only one of the best volleyball players in the area, she’s one of the best in the state. She was named all-state last season and has been all district the past two years. She is a four-year volleyball starter for a very good Lady Cats team. She is also a four-year basketball player, plays softball and runs track. She was a regional qualifier in the long jump and triple jump and enjoys competition more than most.

“She is the heartbeat. It’s not just my team. It’s volleyball, basketball, you name it,” said Callisburg Volleyball head coach Morgan Roberson. “She doesn’t just participate. She is a major role player. A lot of the things we do revolve around her position and what she is capable of.”

“I have grown up with older brothers and they have been really competitive. It has made me really competitive,” said Pollard. “I know that me playing my hardest helps my teammates play hard. We all succeed if we all try our hardest.”

