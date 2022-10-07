Texoma Local
Cooler North Winds For The Weekend...

Still a decent chance of rain mid-week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Milder winds are blowing for the weekend, expect a fair amount of cloud cover mixed with sunshine as “junky” jet stream energy streams overhead. Saturday will feature a chance of a few light showers (10% chance), but mild and dry conditions for the most part.

Northeasterly winds Saturday return to the south on Sunday, an increase in low-level moisture and weak over-running may allow for a few showers to develop by Monday. The main rain event takes shape Wednesday as a moderately strong mid-October cold front rolls through, there’s even the possibility of a few stronger storms.

A dry and stable air mass follows the mid-week front with chilly nights in the 40s and mild highs in the 70s to low 80s expected for next weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

