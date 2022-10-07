Texoma Local
Eisenhower’s city-wide birthday celebrations

The celebrations will end at Eisenhower's birthplace at Lamar Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The celebrations will end at Eisenhower’s birthplace at Lamar Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Saturday, October 8, the City of Denison will celebrate Dwight D Eisenhower’s 132nd birthday.

“34th President of the United States was born on October 14th, 1890, in the house behind me. We always celebrate it on the second Saturday, every October,” said John Akers, site manager of Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site.

And the City of Denison is going all out for the former general and president.

“9 o’clock we have a ceremony, the Denison Veteran Monument, the giant bust of Eisenhower on Highway 75, we’re dedicating bricks to veterans. At 10 a.m we’re unveiling the first two signs of the new program called the Ike Hike,” Akers said.

And the two dedications will be placed in Forest Park, “which will talk about Eisenhower’s speeches in 1946 and 1952. There is a special surprise with the 1952 sign that people have to check out,” Akers added.

The celebrations will end at Eisenhower’s birthplace at Lamar Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Main Street Director, Donna Dow said, “he truly changed the face of the nation, you know with his strategies for the war and so that he was from here and that we can highlight some of his visits to Denison is really awesome.”

