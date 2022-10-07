Main Street construction is moving along

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The 100 block of Main Street and the intersection of Austin is now open in downtown Denison.

According to Main Street Director Donna Dow, main Street has been under construction since February of 2021.

The intersection of Austin and Main street has four-way stop lights which are now in use.

The next project of construction is the 200 block of Main Street.

Dow added, “very tastefully done and gives a completely different look, it’s pedestrian centric and so it’s really comfortable for a walking experience.”

Dow reminds downtown go-ers that all points of Main Street are accessible via side-walk and vehicular access to the 200 block of Main Street is set to be open by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.