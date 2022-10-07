Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Main Street construction is moving along

All points of Main Street are accessible via side-walk and vehicular access to the 200 block of...
All points of Main Street are accessible via side-walk and vehicular access to the 200 block of Main Street is set to be open by Thanksgiving.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The 100 block of Main Street and the intersection of Austin is now open in downtown Denison.

According to Main Street Director Donna Dow, main Street has been under construction since February of 2021.

The intersection of Austin and Main street has four-way stop lights which are now in use.

The next project of construction is the 200 block of Main Street.

Dow added, “very tastefully done and gives a completely different look, it’s pedestrian centric and so it’s really comfortable for a walking experience.”

Dow reminds downtown go-ers that all points of Main Street are accessible via side-walk and vehicular access to the 200 block of Main Street is set to be open by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville said it’s negotiating a contract with Tractor Bob’s, which would turn the outlet...
Gainesville hoping tractor supply company will redevelop outlet mall
The cause of the roll is under investigation.
Man killed in Whitesboro crash
34 chop house is a new upscale restaurant/cocktail lounge coming to Downtown Denison
New upscale restaurant is coming to Downtown Denison
Human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in McCurtain County, Okla. on Saturday, Oct....
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
NTI Global and Versa Industries commenced their ribbon cutting ceremony on their new site in...
New York based company settles in Denison

Latest News

Madill Police are asking for help identifying a truck and its owner after it was allegedly...
Police searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run
The celebrations will end at Eisenhower’s birthplace at Lamar Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Eisenhower’s city-wide birthday celebrations
The Sherman Animal Shelter has temporarily closed to the public after an outbreak of an upper...
Sherman Animal Shelter closed following spread of respiratory illness
Paris man assaulted with stick that had drywall screws screwed into it, police say
Paris man assaulted with stick that had drywall screws screwed into it, police say