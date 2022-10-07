Texoma Local
New upscale restaurant is coming to Downtown Denison

By Kayla Holt
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison has experienced a lot of growth recently and now they’re adding one more hot spot to their list of places to visit downtown.

Operating creative partner of 34 Chophouse, Tony Smith said, “When you have history, you have something that’s natural that comes to you, it was a lay-up.“

34 Chophouse is a new upscale concept coming to Downtown Denison.

The restaurant/cocktail lounge was named after Denison native and 34th president, Dwight Eisenhower.

Smith said, “This is going to be reclaimed, beautiful, exposed tables...and just the warmth of the place is going to add to the food and the cocktails that we’ll be serving.”

The restaurant will serve a variety of food like fish and beef, but there’s one thing the developers want you to know.

Smith said, “It’s more than just your filet and carrot type place, we want this to be a place you come on Tuesday, come on Friday night, and Sunday brunch.”

However, they are hoping the restaurant becomes much more to the community.

Smith said, “People are always looking for a good sandwich, good fish, good steak, but they’re also looking for gatherings, places where 40, 50 people can celebrate. My wife is confident to the point that we’ll probably get requests for people to get married here.”

34 chop house is having a soft grand opening on Saturday from 6:30pm to 8:30pm to showcase the venue and its artsy atmosphere.

