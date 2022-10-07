One injured in latest Ardmore shooting

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police in Ardmore are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night that left one person injured.

Ardmore Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Moore Street Southeast.

Officers said one person was shot and treated on scene before they were flown to an area hospital.

Police did not provide what condition the victim was in.

Police said they identified a suspect and questioned that person, but later released them.

They said that individual remains a person of interest in the case.

Hours later around 7 a.m. Thursday, Ardmore Police also responded to a shots fired call.

So far no one has been arrested and no names have been released.

