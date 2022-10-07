Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

One injured in latest Ardmore shooting

One injured in Ardmore shooting
One injured in Ardmore shooting
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police in Ardmore are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night that left one person injured.

Ardmore Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Moore Street Southeast.

Officers said one person was shot and treated on scene before they were flown to an area hospital.

Police did not provide what condition the victim was in.

Police said they identified a suspect and questioned that person, but later released them.

They said that individual remains a person of interest in the case.

Hours later around 7 a.m. Thursday, Ardmore Police also responded to a shots fired call.

So far no one has been arrested and no names have been released.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville said it’s negotiating a contract with Tractor Bob’s, which would turn the outlet...
Gainesville hoping tractor supply company will redevelop outlet mall
The cause of the roll is under investigation.
Man killed in Whitesboro crash
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
NTI Global and Versa Industries commenced their ribbon cutting ceremony on their new site in...
New York based company settles in Denison
34 chop house is a new upscale restaurant/cocktail lounge coming to Downtown Denison
New upscale restaurant is coming to Downtown Denison

Latest News

34 chop house is a new upscale restaurant/cocktail lounge coming to Downtown Denison
New upscale restaurant is coming to Downtown Denison
34 chop house is a new upscale restaurant/cocktail lounge coming to Downtown Denison
A new upscale restaurant is coming to Downtown Denison
This fall marks 22 years since Texas has had one day without a single death on its roads. Now,...
22 years have passed since Texas saw a deathless day on its roads
The cause of the roll is under investigation.
Man killed in Whitesboro crash