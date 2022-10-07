Texoma Local
Paris man assaulted with stick that had drywall screws screwed into it, police say

Paris man assaulted with stick that had drywall screws screwed into it, police say
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a fight in Paris Thursday.

Paris Police said they arrived at Paris Regional Medical Center at 3:29 a.m. where a 26-year-old man reported that he had a verbal altercation with a 68-year-old man in the 500 block of E Houston St.

According to law enforcement, the victim told them that the unidentified man struck him in the leg with a square stick that had drywall screws sticking out of it.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

