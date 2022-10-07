Paris man assaulted with stick that had drywall screws screwed into it, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a fight in Paris Thursday.

Paris Police said they arrived at Paris Regional Medical Center at 3:29 a.m. where a 26-year-old man reported that he had a verbal altercation with a 68-year-old man in the 500 block of E Houston St.

According to law enforcement, the victim told them that the unidentified man struck him in the leg with a square stick that had drywall screws sticking out of it.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

