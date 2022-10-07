Preparations underway at Cotton Bowl ahead of Red River Showdown

DALLAS, Texas (KXII) -The State Fair of Texas always means one thing, the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma is just around the corner.

One of the best rivalries in college football continues this Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.

Preparations are underway to get the stadium ready for all the crimson and cream and burnt orange that will fill that stands.

”They’ve been playing inside the Cotton Bowl or on the grounds since 1929,” said Bob Hilbun, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Maintenance and Operations. “So, it’s a long history of playing in the Cotton Bowl.”

From painting the field, to cleaning the stands, and making sure concessions are ready to go, the staff at the Cotton Bowl are hard at work putting on the final touches ahead of Saturday’s Red River Showdown.

”Concessionaires are all getting ready for the weekend,” said Hilbun. “My staff is all getting ready. We’re preparing the bowl for a humongous crowd.”

Saturday’s matchup between the Longhorns and Sooners is expected to draw a crowd close to 100,000.

”We’re bringing in an extra 1,000 chairs for the bands and for some ADA seating upstairs,” said Hilbun. “Probably about 2,000 concessionaires in here, vendors and all the concessions people.”

A crowd that size means the Cotton Bowl is taking extra steps, such as increasing concession supplies, to ensure a positive fan experience.

”They have increased the supplies in the bowl about 20 percent to handle the crowd,” Hilbun said. “They have some trucks that are going to be parking near the stadium that have addional supplies on them as well, just to make sure they don’t run out of product.”

For Hilbun, his biggest emphasis is making sure things are frictionless for the fans.

”We don’t want them to wait in line to get inside the Cotton Bowl,” said Hilbun. “We want them to get inside, start enjoying from the minutes they arrive here.”

The Red River Showdown kicks off Saturday, October 8 at 11:00 a.m. and everything will be ready to go when the Sooner and Longhorn faithful arrive.

