Semi rollover crash leaves 2 hurt in Atoka County

Two men were taken to the hospital after their semi-truck overturned Thursday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Two men were taken to the hospital after their semi-truck overturned Thursday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Abram I. Diaz, of Dallas, was traveling north on US Highway 69 when he ran off the road, overcorrected, overturned and flipped the truck on its side.

Diaz was taken to Alliance Health with an arm injury. His passenger, 58-year-old Lugo Margarito, of Bangor, MI., was also taken to Alliance Health after complaints of pain.

Troopers said Diaz was wearing a seatbelt, but Margarito was not at the time of the crash.

OHP said inattentive driving was the cause of the crash.

