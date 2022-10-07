Texoma Local
Sherman Animal Shelter closed following spread of respiratory illness

The Sherman Animal Shelter has temporarily closed to the public after an outbreak of an upper respiratory illness in several dogs.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Animal Shelter has temporarily closed to the public after an outbreak of an upper respiratory illness in several dogs.

The Sherman Police Department said as a precaution, the shelter has temporarily suspended all on-site adoptions and will limit animal intake to emergencies only through at least Tuesday, October 11.

“We are working with veterinary health professionals to determine the cause of these symptoms and will assess our precautions as more information becomes available,” said Sergeant Brett Mullen.

