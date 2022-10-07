Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

TMC Medical Minutes- Flu Vaccine

TMC Medical Minutes- Flu Vaccine
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville said it’s negotiating a contract with Tractor Bob’s, which would turn the outlet...
Gainesville hoping tractor supply company will redevelop outlet mall
The cause of the roll is under investigation.
Man killed in Whitesboro crash
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
NTI Global and Versa Industries commenced their ribbon cutting ceremony on their new site in...
New York based company settles in Denison
34 chop house is a new upscale restaurant/cocktail lounge coming to Downtown Denison
New upscale restaurant is coming to Downtown Denison

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes- Flu Vaccine
TMC Medical Minutes- Eye Injury Prevention
TMC Medical Minutes- Eye Injury Prevention
TMC Medical Minutes- Emergency Preparedness