Denison crash leads to one in suspect

According to Denison PD, the suspect resisted arrest and ran from the scene.
According to Denison PD, the suspect resisted arrest and ran from the scene.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A single vehicle crash in Denison turns into a DWI arrest

Thursday afternoon, Denison Police responded to Spur 503 near Willow Grove Road.

Police said they pulled over Alisdar Liam Lowder who appeared to be intoxicated.

According to Denison PD, the suspect resisted arrest and ran from the scene.

Lowder has been booked in the Grayson County Jail for DWI, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.

