Texas and Oklahoma voter registration deadline is next week

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The deadline to register to vote in Texas and Oklahoma is next week.

In Texas, you have until Tuesday October 11 to make sure you are registered to vote in the November election.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, Oklahomans need to be registered by Friday October 14.

Both of these deadlines are for in-person and mail-in ballots, and both states require your mail-in registration to be postmarked by the deadline.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.