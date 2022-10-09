A few more rain chances this week

Saturday was the best weather day of October so far. Now Texoma will once again warm back up through the week. More moisture has entered the area so many Texomans have seen thick clouds with some drizzle since early Saturday morning. Those drizzling clouds will continue to pop up overnight through Monday.

All eyes are on Wednesday evening as another cold front will move through Texoma. Due to the increased moisture content, thunderstorms are expected to form ahead of the front Wednesday. Once the storms move through Texoma will dry out in a big way heading into next weekend.

Temperature wise, highs in the 80s will return for some later Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 80s and some areas could even see highs in the 90s on Wednesday before the front moves through.

It’s only a little bit of rain chances for the week, but considering more dry conditions will return by week’s end, we’ll take what we can get.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

