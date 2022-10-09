Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

A few more rain chances this week

With thunderstorms expected Wednesday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday was the best weather day of October so far. Now Texoma will once again warm back up through the week. More moisture has entered the area so many Texomans have seen thick clouds with some drizzle since early Saturday morning. Those drizzling clouds will continue to pop up overnight through Monday.

All eyes are on Wednesday evening as another cold front will move through Texoma. Due to the increased moisture content, thunderstorms are expected to form ahead of the front Wednesday. Once the storms move through Texoma will dry out in a big way heading into next weekend.

Temperature wise, highs in the 80s will return for some later Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 80s and some areas could even see highs in the 90s on Wednesday before the front moves through.

It’s only a little bit of rain chances for the week, but considering more dry conditions will return by week’s end, we’ll take what we can get.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34 chop house is a new upscale restaurant/cocktail lounge coming to Downtown Denison
New upscale restaurant is coming to Downtown Denison
Jeffrey Lynn Brown
911 call leads to meth bust, death investigation in Howe
A man accused of killing a 21-year-old Sherman woman will now represent himself at trial in...
Trial date set for man accused of killing Sherman woman
The cause of the roll is under investigation.
Man killed in Whitesboro crash
Gainesville said it’s negotiating a contract with Tractor Bob’s, which would turn the outlet...
Gainesville hoping tractor supply company will redevelop outlet mall

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 10/07/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/07/2022
Overnight Weather: Oct 6-7, 2022
Overnight Weather: Oct 6-7, 2022
Full Morning Weather 10/06/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/06/2022
Overnight Weather: Oct 5-6, 2022
Overnight Weather: Oct 5-6, 2022