More Moisture Means More Rain Chances

Low rain chances back on the forecast through Wednesday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday morning once again saw some light rain moving across parts the northwest Oklahoma counties of Texoma. Mesonet showing Ardmore saw a little more than a tenth of an inch. It’s not much, but we’ll take it considering how dry it’s been since early September.

This pattern of early morning light showers will continue into Monday with the added chance of the far western Texoma counties seeing some stronger pop up showers later into Monday evening. Tuesday will have some low rain chances as well, but it’s Wednesday that should bring some significant storms through Texoma. Given the added moisture in Texoma right now, Wednesday’s cold front should trigger some storms ahead of the front as it passes through Texoma. That won’t be until later in the evening, so Wednesday will end up being the hottest day of the week with temperatures approaching highs in the low 90s.

Once the cold front moves through, it’s back to extremely dry air for the rest of the week. It will also drop rain chances back to zero for the foreseeable future.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV



