3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Phi Hong Cai was found with 68 pounds of marijuana near Wynnewood.

Documents allege Hong Cai was planning to sell it in Houston.

Xing Song Yang and Mei Ying Yang are accused of trafficking marijuana and growing the marijuana without the proper documentation in Pauls Valley, according to court documents.

