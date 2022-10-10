Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Area destroyed in Denison Main Street fire will soon see new life

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Sunday, October 9, marked the third anniversary of the devastating fire that left a gaping hole in Downtown Denison’s historical Main Street.

Now city leaders are talking about what could fill this plot of land.

Laura Rios, manager of Snow White Laundry & Dry Cleaners said, “it was crazy, we could never forget that.”

The building in the 300 block of West Main Street was quickly engulfed in flames.

Fire investigators said it started at Luxor Nails and Spa and quickly spread to the adjoining business.

Wendy Acosta, owner of Desk and Easel, once located at 319 Main Street, recalls that day.

“The nail salon actually burned to the ground and then our building at 319 and the building on the other side of ours at 321, both of the roofs collapsed and then part of our second floor collapsed all the way down to the first floor,” Acosta said.

At the time, Desk and Easel filled the ground floor and two lofts were located above it.

“We would love to rebuild and what we would like to do is to build on both lots, the 321 and 319. So the city owning 321, they have to put out a request for proposal for different developers and what the city would like to have on that lot are Main Street offices and visitor tourism office,” Acosta added.

And Acosta hopes seven lofts will fill that space.

Denison Main Street Director, Donna Dow said, “I know the mayor has made it a priority and she’s been working diligently with the council and the economic development to make it happen.”

Dow projects that construction could begin as soon as later this year or early 2023.

