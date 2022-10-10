Grayson County leaders meet at Austin College for the 12th Annual Texas leadership Forum

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Dozens of Grayson County’s leaders met at Austin College for the 12th Annual

Texas Leadership Forum.

Eddie Brown, CEO of Sherman’s Chamber of Commerce said it’s an event he’s proud to be apart of.

Brown said, “It’s so positive so that folks in our community understand what’s going on in Austin.”

Texas legislators Reggie Smith and Drew Springer discussed the main issues they plan to tackle when the legislature convenes again in January.

When introducing the elected officials of Grayson County, Judge Bill Magers shared his gratitude.

He said, “First of all they listen, they listen to our point of view. they communicate, and by communicate what I mean is they keep us in the loop.”

Audience members were engaged while the legislators discussed topics like immigration and protecting the border.

Senator Springer said, “It’s worth the million dollars we spent because every time you see a kid get off that bus, that’s 20 to 30 thousand dollars a year we won’t pay to educate somebody who is here illegally.”

Representative Reggie Smith agreed with Senator Springer and shared the top issues they will work on while in Austin in January.

Smith said” I think border security is going to be number one, property taxes... and mental health, there are so many things to talk about.”

Both politicians said, while it can be difficult to find common ground, they believe they will find a way to find solutions that are best for Texans.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.