Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Kingston mom accused of starving baby to have non-jury trial in November

A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if...
A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if she’s guilty, rather than a jury, according to court records.(Marshall County Jail)
By KXII Staff and Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if she’s guilty, rather than a jury, according to court records.

Mckayla Ramsey and her boyfriend Kevin Henry were arrested in June of last year for child abuse and neglect. Court records state the parents willfully neglected to give a 2-month-old baby enough nutrition and necessary medical care.

Kevin Henry was arrested in June of last year for child abuse and neglect.
Kevin Henry was arrested in June of last year for child abuse and neglect.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

At the time, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the baby was in very poor health.

As of last week, the sheriff’s office said the child is now doing well.

The infant was not the only child in the case, court records state the couple physically abused a one-year-old and a two-year-old in the home as well.

Henry already pleaded no contest to his charges in September. He was sentenced to five years in prison, and the other fifteen years of his sentence were suspended. He’ll be under supervision.

Ramsey’s non-jury trial is scheduled for late November.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Denison PD, the suspect resisted arrest and ran from the scene.
Denison crash leads to one in suspect
Ian Highful
Former McCurtain Co. teacher arrested for several felonies, including child pornography
Jeffrey Lynn Brown
911 call leads to meth bust, death investigation in Howe
A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
Texoma High School Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores

Latest News

Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a...
Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore
Grayson county leaders meet with elected state legislators
Grayson County leaders meet at Austin College for the 12th Annual Texas leadership Forum
The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. Left to...
3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking
Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a...
Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore