Light Rain and Warmer Temperatures

October is starting to get some more interesting weather. This past weekend saw highs in the 60s and 70, but Monday is already seeing highs in the 80s. The 80s will stick around throughout the week with a few factors that will cause them to fluctuate.

For the remainder of Monday, some scattered rain chances are possible well after sundown. Isolated showers and potentially a few thunderstorms are possible, but no risk of anything severe. Those rain chances will dry up overnight into Tuesday but will again be possible throughout tomorrow at a 10% chance. The big Tuesday story will be the strong southerly winds picking up to 15-20 mph with potential gusts of 30mph.

Wednesday a cold front will move through that will dry up Texoma until the weekend. Forecast models have shown thunderstorms are possible along the cold front Wednesday, but the latest updates are showing they could miss Texoma entirely. We’ve lowered the chance of storms for Wednesday down to 20% given the latest data.

Thursday through Saturday will see another dry, warming trend with highs in the 80s. But Sunday will see a cold front that will knock temperatures back down into the 60s. Though it’s too soon to call with certainty, rain chances are expected Sunday when the front moves through.

Lots going on this week but it’s looking like our warmer start to Fall could be ending by this time next week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

