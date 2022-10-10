Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Lindsay teen killed in head-on crash with semi

A 17-year-old boy died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday afternoon.
A 17-year-old boy died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday afternoon.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A 17-year-old boy died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 76, approximately one mile south of Lindsay.

Troopers said the unidentified 17-year-old boy was headed north on the highway, attempted to make a left turn on to a county road, entered into the southbound lane of traffic, and was then struck head-on by a semi-truck driven by Travis D. Christensen, 52, of Washington.

Troopers said the 17-year-old boy was pinned for approximately 40 minutes before being freed by the Lindsay Fire Department. The teen was then flown to OU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead due to massive injuries sustained in the collision.

Christensen was transported to OU Medical Center in stable condition with a head injury. His passenger, 37-year-old Keisha D. Netz was also taken to the OU Medical Center where she was treated and later released.

Troopers said the cause of the crash was due to an improper turn in front of oncoming traffic.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Denison PD, the suspect resisted arrest and ran from the scene.
Denison crash leads to one in suspect
Ian Highful
Former McCurtain Co. teacher arrested for several felonies, including child pornography
Jeffrey Lynn Brown
911 call leads to meth bust, death investigation in Howe
A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
Texoma High School Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores

Latest News

Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a...
Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore
Grayson county leaders meet with elected state legislators
Grayson County leaders meet at Austin College for the 12th Annual Texas leadership Forum
A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if...
Kingston mom accused of starving baby to have non-jury trial in November
The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. Left to...
3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking