Lindsay teen killed in head-on crash with semi

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A 17-year-old boy died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 76, approximately one mile south of Lindsay.

Troopers said the unidentified 17-year-old boy was headed north on the highway, attempted to make a left turn on to a county road, entered into the southbound lane of traffic, and was then struck head-on by a semi-truck driven by Travis D. Christensen, 52, of Washington.

Troopers said the 17-year-old boy was pinned for approximately 40 minutes before being freed by the Lindsay Fire Department. The teen was then flown to OU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead due to massive injuries sustained in the collision.

Christensen was transported to OU Medical Center in stable condition with a head injury. His passenger, 37-year-old Keisha D. Netz was also taken to the OU Medical Center where she was treated and later released.

Troopers said the cause of the crash was due to an improper turn in front of oncoming traffic.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.