Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a number of shootings over the past few days.

Police confirmed that 20-year-old Riley Tibbs died after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Ardmore Police detective Juan Galicia said when officers responded around 3 a.m., Tibbs was lying in the roadway on 6th Avenue Northeast.

“It does appear at this point that he was on foot when he was attacked,” Galicia said.

Tibbs was flown to a hospital, where he died later that morning.

Galicia said they are following every lead, but have not found a suspect yet.

Just three days later, late Wednesday night on Moore Street, a man who had been shot rang Chad Harris’s doorbell.

“Just ringing and ringing and ringing. So, I jumped up and ran to the door, and a guy was saying hey man I’ve been shot I’ve been shot, help me I’ve been shot,” Harris said. “So, I said I will call 911 and the ambulance for you and he kept beating on the door.”

Galicia said they believe that shooting actually happened a block away, near 4th and D Street Southeast.

That victim was flown to a hospital.

Galicia said his injuries were no longer life threatening.

Galicia said the victim has not been cooperative, which makes it much harder for police.

“Anytime you have a victim of a shooting who is shot and is capable of giving a statement and what took place and that person does not do that, they’re the ones that were there it makes it they have information but they choose not to for various reasons, it makes it rather challenging, not impossible, but anytime victims can be cooperative or even witnesses, its just night and day difference,” Galicia said.

Several hours later, more shots fired near Washington and 6th Avenue Northwest. This time, no injuries, just property damage.

“The suspicion is that they are one starts and then another one and another one. So, it’s quite possible that people are trying to take care of it themselves in doing that, but right now its still kinda early on to really tell if they are in fact connected,” Galicia said.

Galicia said you can give police tips anonymously by calling the station or using the tip 411 app.

