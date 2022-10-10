Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Postal Service proposes price increases

The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.
The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Higher prices might be coming to the post office soon.

The U.S. Postal Service has proposed price hikes to offset inflation.

First-class stamps would cost 3 cents more, and mailing a postcard would increase by 4 cents.

The agency is also looking to increase fees for post office box rentals, money orders and insurance.

The governors of the U.S. Postal Service already approved these hikes, and the Postal Regulatory Commission will review the proposal.

If approved, the changes will take effect in January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Denison PD, the suspect resisted arrest and ran from the scene.
Denison crash leads to one in suspect
Ian Highful
Former McCurtain Co. teacher arrested for several felonies, including child pornography
A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
Jeffrey Lynn Brown
911 call leads to meth bust, death investigation in Howe
34 chop house is a new upscale restaurant/cocktail lounge coming to Downtown Denison
New upscale restaurant is coming to Downtown Denison

Latest News

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
A pedestrian bridge is struck by an apparent missile in Kyiv, Ukraine. (TWITTER /...
Ukraine: Pedestrian bridge explodes
Trump is rallying supporters as he faces intensifying pressure from two investigations this...
Trump rallies supporters as investigations intensify