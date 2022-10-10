Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline.

Officials said flights have not been affected.

A spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Monday that the external website was down earlier in the day.

He said IT and security people are investigating.

It’s a similar story across the country, as parts of the website for Los Angeles International Airport also were disrupted.

A spokeswoman said LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Denison PD, the suspect resisted arrest and ran from the scene.
Denison crash leads to one in suspect
Ian Highful
Former McCurtain Co. teacher arrested for several felonies, including child pornography
Jeffrey Lynn Brown
911 call leads to meth bust, death investigation in Howe
A Calera man says he was scammed out of nearly 4 thousand dollars by a contractor he hired to...
Bryan County contractor charged with felony embezzlement
Texoma High School Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores

Latest News

Servicemembers and their families are in limbo waiting for answers to claims after mistakes...
Hundreds of service members waiting for answers years after filing malpractice claims against military
This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester...
Prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. A small-business advocacy group has filed a new...
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan
Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a...
Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery