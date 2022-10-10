Tribes endorse Joy Hofmeister for Oklahoma Governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma announced Monday that they will endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next Governor.

According to a press release from the Choctaw Nation Division of Commerce, the leaders of the five tribes, including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will announce their endorsement of Hofmeister during a press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 11 at the Petroleum Club Event Center.

Representatives from the tribes cited Hofmeister’s respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes for the betterment of all Oklahomans.

“When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, she understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together,” the Five Tribes leaders said.

According to the press release, the five tribes represent a total of more than 800,000 citizens of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations living around the country.

