Voter registration for the November midterms ends this week

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - At Grayson College on Monday, you’ll find a group making one last effort to register voters, specifically new voters.

“Our young people are our future, and so I wanted to make sure they were aware of how important these elections are coming up the midterms and get them involved so they can make choices that will affect their lives moving forward,” Rayce Guess, Vice President of the Grayson County NAACP.

Unregistered or new Texas voters have until Tuesday to meet the deadline.

“It either needs to be in our office or postmarked by tomorrow, October 11,” said Brandy Ann Carr, the Cooke County voter registrar.

The election coming up is the November Midterms.

“These midterms are going to determine what’s going to happen the next several years,” said Guess. “Their vote, even though it’s not a presidential year, is probably even more important.”

In Oklahoma and Texas, the governor’s office, Lt. Governor and attorney general will be on the ballot.

Locally, voters will see school bonds and races for U.S. representative and both U.S. senate seats in Oklahoma.

“Those are really the ground roots of what gets things done and makes changes and makes differences,” said Guess.

To register, visit your local election administration building or go to votetexas.gov or Oklahoma’s State Election Board website.

“To me, your vote is your voice, so that’s your way of getting your voice out there-is, you know, casting your vote,” said Carr.

Oklahomans have until Friday to register.

Early voting begins October 24 in Texas and November 2 for Oklahoma.

Midterms are November 8.

“What a year and what an election to make a difference in,” said Guess.

